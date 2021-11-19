Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Two virus-linked deaths confirmed in just 24 hours

Two Covid-linked deaths have been reported in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours, today's government update shows (November 19).

Before today, Aylesbury Vale has gone over a week without a death of this kind being recorded.

The two deaths today also surpass figures for the whole of the last week when just one fatality was uncovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

153 Covid cases were recorded on November 19

Public Health England records deaths as Covid-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

In the last 24 hours, another 153 Covid cases were reported in the area, a decrease from yesterday when 179 were confirmed.

Case numbers have increased by 9.1% in the past week in Aylesbury Vale, with 890 confirmed infections.

Across the UK a further 44,242 Covid infections were confirmed today and 157 virus-linked deaths were reported.