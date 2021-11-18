Aylesbury Vale Covid update: slight decline in hospital admissions as case numbers remain high

Today's government update (November 18), confirms another 25 Covid positive hospital admissions in the Buckinghamshire NHS Healthcare Trust area.

The 25 new Covid positive patients confirmed at Bucks hospitals were tallied between November 7 and 14, 27 were reported in the week before.

The latest data released today reveals that there are 43 patients in hospitals across the county suffering with Covid and four of them are in ventilation beds.

179 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on November 18

Another 179 Covid cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours in Aylesbury Vale.

In the past week another 865 people have tested positive in the area, a 6.4% increase from the seven days prior.

Once again no Covid linked deaths have been confirmed in the area.

The government records these cases when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

In the UK another 46,807 positive tests were discovered in the UK in the last 24 hours and 199 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.