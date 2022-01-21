Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Two more deaths confirmed

Another two Covid-linked deaths have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale today (January 21), Public Health England (PHE) figures show.

PHE reports deaths as virus-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

In the last seven days, eight deaths of this kind have been reported by the government in Aylesbury Vale, which represents a 166.7% increase from the week before.

374 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on January 21

Since the pandemic started 382 deaths of this kind have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale.

Another 374 Covid infections have been reported in Aylesbury Vale today, this represents a decline from yesterday when 417 cases were recorded.

Despite the lower total returned today, case numbers have risen by 4.5% in the past week, with 2,413 infections being confirmed.

In the UK as a whole, 95,787 positive Covid tests were tallied in the past 24 hours, 288 virus-linked deaths were recorded.