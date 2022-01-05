Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Over 400 cases confirmed, no deaths reported

Over 400 new Covid infections have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours, official figures released today show (January 5).

This represents a slight increase from yesterday's total, when 400 cases were confirmed.

In the past week there has been a 29% rise in Covid cases reported in Aylesbury Vale, with 3,039 infections confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

407 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on January 5

No virus-linked deaths were reported in the area in the past 24 hours. Public Health England records deaths as linked to the virus, when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

In Aylesbury's region another 255 Covid-linked hospital admissions were confirmed today.

In the South East there has been a 51.8% rise in Covid positive patients admitted to hospital over a seven-day period.

Latest hospital data accurate up to January 3, shows that 1,567 Covid positive patients are in hospitals in the South East of England, 80 of them require ventilation beds.

Across the UK, 194,747 Covid cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, a slight decline from the past couple of days when over 200,000 new infections were confirmed.

In the past 24 hours, 334 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the UK.