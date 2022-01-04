Aylesbury Vale Covid update: case numbers remain high, no deaths recorded

A further 400 Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today (January 4), latest official government figures show.

In the past week 3,047 more positive Covid tests have been confirmed in the area, a 34.9% rise from the seven days before.

No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today, Public Health England confirms these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

400 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on January 4

One death of this kind has been reported in Aylesbury Vale in the past week, which matches the figure for the seven days prior.

The South East region as a whole has reported a 63.9% rise in Covid positive hospital patients admitted.

This is shown in data accurate up to January 2, which shows there are 1,514 Covid-positive patients who were admitted to hospital in the region, in one week.

According to official figures 84 of the Covid-positive patients require ventilation beds.

Testing in Aylesbury Vale has increased by 52.5% in the last seven days, 43,523 lateral flow or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were conducted.

Latest rollout data for Aylesbury Vale shows that 59.8% of the population aged above 12 have received their booster vaccination.

In Aylesbury Vale, 79.9% of over 12s have been jabbed twice and 86.1% of the cohort received at least their first dose.

Another record number of Covid cases was reported nationally, with 218,724 infections being confirmed in the UK in a 24-hour period.

In the past seven days 1,269,878 new Covid infections have been reported in the UK, a 50.9% rise from the week prior.

In the past 24 hours another 48 virus-linked deaths were confirmed, 909 have been reported in the past seven days, an increase of 51.8% from the previous week.

UK-wide figures show 59.8% of over 12s in the nation have received their booster jab.