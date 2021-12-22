Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Over 300 cases recorded in the past 24 hours

Over 300 Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours, today's Government update shows (December 22).

It is the first time over 300 cases have been reported in one day this week and represents a rise over 40 infections from the daily totals reported on Monday and Tuesday.

Overall, 317 infections were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today, over the past week case numbers have increased by 71%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

photo from Getty Images

In that seven-day period 1,997 positive tests have been discovered in Aylesbury Vale.

No virus-linked deaths were reported in the area today, it has been over two weeks since a fatality of this kind has been reported in Aylesbury Vale.

Public Health England records deaths as Covid-linked when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

For the first time since the pandemic started, over 100,000 Covid cases were confirmed in the UK in just 24 hours.

The record was previously set in the low 90,000s, today, 106,122 positive Covid tests were uncovered nationwide.

An additional 140 virus-linked deaths were confirmed in the UK.