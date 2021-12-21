Aylesbury Vale Covid update: No deaths confirmed, case numbers remain high

Nearly 300 Covid cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale today (December 21), the latest official figures show.

Data released by Public Health England confirms another 284 Covid cases in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, one fewer case was revealed when 283 positive tests were uncovered in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

284 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on December 21

Like the UK as a whole, case numbers have dramatically increased in Aylesbury over the past 10 days due to the prevalence of the more transmissible Omicron variant.

Across the last seven days case numbers have increased by 67.3% in Aylesbury Vale.

No virus-linked deaths have been reported in Aylesbury Vale in the last two weeks.

The Government records these cases when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

In the UK, another 90,629 Covid cases were reported today, and 172 deaths were reported.