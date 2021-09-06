Aylesbury Vale Covid update: over 200 cases recorded this weekend

Over 200 Covid cases were confirmed by the Government in Aylesbury Vale in the past 48 hours.

Yesterday (5 September), another 102 Covid infections were recorded in the region, two more than the 104 confirmed on Saturday.

With over 100 new Covid cases recorded in the area on three consecutive days, the weekly case number total has also risen. In the past seven days 690 new cases have been confirmed, a 16.9% increase from the week prior.

No Covid-linked deaths were reported in Aylesbury Vale this weekend. The Government records these deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

In the UK as a whole, another 74,589 cases were confirmed and 188 Covid-linked deaths were recorded.