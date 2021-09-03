Aylesbury Vale Covid update: over 100 cases reported in the past 24 hours

In the past 24 hours the Government has confirmed another 116 new Covid infections in Aylesbury Vale.

This is an increase from yesterday's figures (2 September), when 98 new cases were recorded.

With a high number of cases returned today, there has been a slight increase in positives confirmed in the past seven days. In total, 648 new infections have been recorded, an increase of 1.6% in comparison to the week before.

Since the pandemic started, Public Health England has confirmed 17,542 positive Covid tests from Aylesbury Vale.

No Covid-linked deaths were reported in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours. The Government records deaths as Covid-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Public Health England vaccination data for Aylesbury Vale has been altered to include 16 and 17-year-olds. It shows that 84.7% of over 16s in the area have received their first dose of a vaccine protecting against Covid and 76.3% of over 16s have been jabbed twice.

In the past 24 hours a further 42,076 new cases and 121 Covid-linked deaths have been recorded in the UK.

Case numbers have increased by 0.4% and 5.6% more deaths have been confirmed across the UK in the past seven days, compared to the week before.