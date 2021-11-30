Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Over 100 cases confirmed as face covering rules change

Over 100 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale by the government yesterday (November 29), ahead of restriction changes nationwide.

In total 129 cases were reported in the area in the past 24 hours, as the emergence of the Omicron variant has led to rule changes across the country.

Starting today, fines will be administered to people who choose not to wear face coverings on public transport and in shops in the UK.

Since July 19, wearing face coverings in these spaces has been encouraged by the government, but not mandatory like it was throughout the three national lockdowns.

Scientists believe the Omicron variant may be more transmissible than previous strains of Covid, nine cases of this kind have been confirmed in the UK.

No Covid-linked deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours in Aylesbury Vale, these are tallied by Public Health England when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Three deaths of this kind have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past seven days.

Over the past week 979 new Covid cases have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale a 6.9% increase from the week before.

In the UK, 42,583 positive Covid tests were discovered in the past 24 hours and 35 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.