Aylesbury Vale Covid update: one virus-linked death confirmed as cases rise

One Covid-linked death was recorded in Aylesbury Vale today (14 September) by Public Health England.

It had been two weeks since a death of this kind had been reported in the area.

The Government records deaths as Covid-linked when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

90 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on 14 September

Case numbers also increased in the past 24 hours, with 90 infections being confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today.

This was a large increase from yesterday when 57 positive tests were returned.

Prior to today's Government update, cases had decreased for four straight days in Aylesbury Vale. Meaning in the past seven days case numbers have decreased by 20.3% from the week before, in total, 576 Covid cases have been confirmed in a seven-day period.

Case numbers continue to decline nationally as well, 26,628 cases were returned in the UK in the past 24 hours. In the past week 230,783 cases have been confirmed in the UK, 14.3% less than the seven days prior.