Aylesbury Vale Covid update: case numbers fall and no virus-linked deaths in two weeks

A further decline in Covid case numbers has been reported by the Government today (13 September), relating to the Aylesbury Vale area.

In the past 24 hours Public Health England has recorded 57 new positive tests in Aylesbury Vale.

Since 108 cases were recorded last Thursday, the daily Covid infection rate has continued to decline in the area.

57 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on 13 September

In the past seven days 603 new infections have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale, 75 fewer than the week before, which represents an 11.1% decrease.

It has now been two weeks since someone has passed away in Aylesbury Vale within 28 days of returning a positive Covid test.

Since the pandemic started 346 deaths of this kind have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale.

The case rate is also starting to decline nationally, 30,825 cases were returned across the UK today. But in the past seven days there has been an 8.4% decline in reported infections.