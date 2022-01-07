Aylesbury Vale Covid update: One death confirmed, slight decline in reported infections
It is the first death of this kind confirmed in the area in over a week
One Covid-linked death has been reported in Aylesbury Vale today (January 7), latest official figures show.
It is the first death of this kind confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in over a week.
Public Health England reports deaths as Covid-linked when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
A further 470 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours, which represents a decline from recent figures.
Yesterday and on Wednesday over 500 cases were confirmed in the region.
In the last week, 2,982 infections have been uncovered which represents a 7.8% rise in cases reported.
The government has provided Bucks-specific hospital admission data for the first time this week.
New data which is accurate up to January 2, shows that there has been an 86.4% rise in Covid positive hospital admissions in Bucks over a seven day period.
Over a week 41 new Covid positive patients were admitted to hospitals controlled by the Buckinghamshire NHS Trust.
Latest data shows 35 patients with Covid are in Bucks hospitals and one of them is using a ventilation bed.
Case numbers reported in the UK have continued to slowly decline across the UK, under 200,000 new cases were reported again.
Today, a further 178,250 positive tests were uncovered and 229 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.
In the past week cases confirmed has risen by 19.8% in the UK and deaths reported increased by 46%.
Hospital admissions have increased by 57.7% over a seven-day period in the UK.
A further 15,812 people with Covid were admitted to hospital in a week. Latest data shows 18,454 people who have Covid in the UK need hospital treatment, 868 of them are using ventilation beds.