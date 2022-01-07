Aylesbury Vale Covid update: One death confirmed, slight decline in reported infections

One Covid-linked death has been reported in Aylesbury Vale today (January 7), latest official figures show.

It is the first death of this kind confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in over a week.

Public Health England reports deaths as Covid-linked when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

470 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on January 7

A further 470 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours, which represents a decline from recent figures.

Yesterday and on Wednesday over 500 cases were confirmed in the region.

In the last week, 2,982 infections have been uncovered which represents a 7.8% rise in cases reported.

The government has provided Bucks-specific hospital admission data for the first time this week.

New data which is accurate up to January 2, shows that there has been an 86.4% rise in Covid positive hospital admissions in Bucks over a seven day period.

Over a week 41 new Covid positive patients were admitted to hospitals controlled by the Buckinghamshire NHS Trust.

Latest data shows 35 patients with Covid are in Bucks hospitals and one of them is using a ventilation bed.

Case numbers reported in the UK have continued to slowly decline across the UK, under 200,000 new cases were reported again.

Today, a further 178,250 positive tests were uncovered and 229 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.

In the past week cases confirmed has risen by 19.8% in the UK and deaths reported increased by 46%.

Hospital admissions have increased by 57.7% over a seven-day period in the UK.