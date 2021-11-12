Aylesbury Vale Covid update: No virus-linked deaths confirmed as case numbers plateau

No Covid-linked deaths were reported in Aylesbury Vale today (November 12), the latest government report shows.

In the past week only one death of this kind has been reported by Public Health England, when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

This represents an improvement from recent weeks when a couple of virus-linked deaths have been recorded over a seven-day period in Aylesbury Vale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

128 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on November 12

There has been little change in the number of infections reported in the area, 128 were announced today, just eight more than yesterday's total.

Across the UK a further 40,375 Covid cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours and 145 more virus-related deaths were reported.