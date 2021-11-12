Aylesbury Vale Covid update: No virus-linked deaths confirmed as case numbers plateau
One virus-linked death has been confirmed in the last seven days, an improvement on recent weeks
No Covid-linked deaths were reported in Aylesbury Vale today (November 12), the latest government report shows.
In the past week only one death of this kind has been reported by Public Health England, when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
This represents an improvement from recent weeks when a couple of virus-linked deaths have been recorded over a seven-day period in Aylesbury Vale.
There has been little change in the number of infections reported in the area, 128 were announced today, just eight more than yesterday's total.
Across the UK a further 40,375 Covid cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours and 145 more virus-related deaths were reported.
In the past week, both the number of positive tests and deaths confirmed in the UK has declined by 6.5 and 8.9% respectively.