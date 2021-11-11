Aylesbury Vale Covid update: No change in hospital admissions reported as case numbers increase

The latest government update released today (November 11), shows no change in the number of Covid patients admitted in a week in Aylesbury's NHS area.

Public Health England data for hospitals in the Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust reveals another 27 people were admitted in a seven-day period.

The data released today which is accurate up to November 7, matches the total number of new Covid patients reported in Bucks in the week prior.

120 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on November 11

Latest government data shows that 33 Covid positive patients are in hospitals in the county and three of them need ventilation beds.

In Aylesbury Vale another 120 positive Covid tests were discovered in the past 24 hours, a rise from yesterday's figures when 102 were reported.

Aylesbury Vale is averaging over 100 cases per day still, but has seen a decrease in weekly infections with 813 recorded in seven days, representing a 22.9% decline.

No virus-linked deaths were reported in the area by the government, these are classified when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Hospital admissions declined nationally, according to latest government data, 10.8% fewer Covid-related hospital admissions were reported over a week.

In total, 6,519 new Covid positive patients were admitted to UK hospitals over a seven-day period.

Today's update confirmed 42,408 more Covid cases and 195 virus-linked deaths across the UK.

Despite case numbers surpassing 40,000 for the first time this week, infections reported is still in decline nation-wide decreasing by 12% in the past week.