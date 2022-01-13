Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Little change in case numbers, as hospital admissions increase again

Official figures revealed an increase in Covid-related hospital admissions in Aylesbury's NHS area for the second straight week.

Data released by the government today (January 13), shows a 31.7% increase in Covid positive patients admitted to hospitals in the Buckinghamshire NHS Trust area.

In total, 54 people in the space of a week were admitted to facilities in Bucks after testing positive, 13 more than the week before.

335 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on January 13

Latest data which is accurate up to January 9, shows that 56 people with Covid are in Bucks hospitals, three of them require ventilation beds.

Over the past week, there has been a 20.3% drop in cases reported in the area, 2,455 infections were confirmed in that time.

No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today, Public Health England reports these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

In the past week four deaths of this kind have been reported in the area, three of them were confirmed yesterday.

Across the UK a further 109,133 Covid cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours and 335 virus-linked deaths were announced.

Over the last seven days, case numbers have declined by 23.9% and deaths confirmed has increased by 67.1% in that time period.