Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Hospital admissions fall as case numbers increase

Fewer Covid-positive people required hospital treatment in Aylesbury's NHS area, yesterday's Government update shows (December 2).

Figures released by Public Health England yesterday show a decline in the number of Covid-related hospital admissions at Buckinghamshire Healthcare facilities.

The latest data which is accurate up to November 28, shows that 30 people were admitted to hospital in Bucks after testing positive over a seven-day period.

178 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on December 2

This represented a 14.3% decline from the week before when 35 new admissions were confirmed.

Latest figures show that there are 31 Covid-positive patients in Bucks and four of them require ventilation beds.

Public Health England recorded an additional 178 Covid cases in Aylesbury Vale yesterday.

In the past week 1,016 cases have been discovered, representing a 3.8% increase from the week before.

On Wednesday (December 1), the first Covid case containing an omicron variant mutation was reported in Bucks.

It is one of just 22 Covid cases reported in England containing the new variant first discovered in South Africa.

No Covid-linked deaths were recorded in the area today, the government records these when someone dies within 28 days of testing positive.

One death of this kind has been reported in the past week in Aylesbury Vale, a 75% decrease from the seven days before.

Latest rollout data shows 35.6% of over 12s have received a booster jab protecting against Covid in Aylesbury Vale.

Of that age cohort in Aylesbury Vale, 85.1% have been vaccinated once and 77.9% received two doses of a vaccine protecting against the virus.

In the UK over 50,000 cases were confirmed in just a 24-hour period.

In total, 53,945 Covid cases were recorded and 141 virus-linked deaths were confirmed nationwide yesterday.

Hospital admissions recorded is down across the UK by 6.5% data accurate up to November 28 shows.

In the last week case numbers have increased in the UK by 2.8% and deaths recorded has declined by 3%.

Nationwide rollout data shows that 88.7% of over 12s in the UK have been vaccinated once against the virus.