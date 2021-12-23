Aylesbury Vale Covid update: hospital admissions decline as infection totals increase again

Covid-related hospital admissions have decreased in Aylesbury's NHS area, today's Government update shows (December 23).

A 28% decline in Covid positive hospital admissions has been reported at Buckinghamshire NHS Trust facilities, latest figures show.

Today's update covers hospital statistics from the week starting on December 12 through to December 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

358 Covid cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale on December 23

In that time period 18 new Covid positive patients were admitted to Bucks hospitals, seven fewer than the week prior.

Latest government information reveals that 25 people are currently in Bucks facilities suffering with Covid, one requires a ventilation bed.

One Covid-linked death was reported in Aylesbury Vale in the last 24 hours, it is the first death of this kind confirmed in over a week.

Public Health England reports deaths as virus-linked when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive, 369 fatalities have been recorded in this way in Aylesbury Vale since the pandemic started.

Case numbers increased in Aylesbury Vale again today, 358 positive tests were uncovered in the area in the past 24 hours.

In total, 2,064 Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the last seven days, which represents a 60% increase from the week before.

A record amount of Covid cases has been confirmed in the UK with 119,789 new infections reported today.

Including the one reported in Aylesbury Vale, 147 virus-linked deaths were recorded.

Nationally, hospital admissions have increased by 4.4% in a week, according to the latest data.