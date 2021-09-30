Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Hospital admissions decline as case numbers remain high

The latest data from Public Health England shows a decline in hospital admissions recorded in Aylesbury Vale.

Figures released today (September 30), which are accurate up to September 26, show a 29% decline in hospital admissions at Buckinghamshire NHS Trust facilities.

In total, over a seven-day period 17 new Covid-positive patients were admitted into hospitals in Bucks, seven fewer than the week before.

162 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on September 30

Latest government data shows 19 hospital patients in the council area are suffering with Covid and two of them require ventilation beds.

Case numbers continue to increase in Aylesbury Vale, today 162 new positive Covid tests were unveiled. Yesterday, 150 new infections were reported.

In the past seven days 941 cases have been reported in the area which is a 224 rise from the week before, a 31% increase.

No Covid-linked deaths were reported in Aylesbury Vale. The government reports deaths as Covid-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

On Tuesday and Wednesday one death of this kind was recorded in Aylesbury Vale.

Across the UK a further 36,480 cases and Covid-related 137 deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Over the past seven days case numbers have increased by 6.5%, while Covid deaths recorded have decreased by 13.9% in the same time period.