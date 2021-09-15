Aylesbury Vale Covid update: case numbers stable no virus-linked deaths confirmed

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today (15 September) and case numbers have fallen in the area.

A further 61 cases were reported by the Government in Aylesbury Vale, a fall from yesterday when 90 infections were confirmed.

Overall case numbers are in decline in Aylesbury Vale with 533 infections reported in the past week, a 26.3% decline from the week before.

No one died in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours within 28 days of testing positive for Covid. One death of this kind was confirmed by Public Health England yesterday.

Another 30,597 cases of Covid have been confirmed in the UK in the past 24 hours and 201 more virus-linked deaths have been recorded.