Aylesbury Vale Covid update: Case numbers decline, no deaths in seven days

For the first time in weeks no Covid-linked deaths have been reported in Aylesbury Vale in a seven day period.

Following today's Government update (December 3), it has been over a week since someone has died in the area within 28 days of testing positive.

The week before three deaths of this kind were reported in the area, since the pandemic started the total is 367.

154 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on December 3

Case numbers reported by Public Health England show 154 people have tested positive for Covid in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours.

This represents a decline from yesterday's total when 178 new cases were discovered.

Case numbers have barely changed in the past week in Aylesbury Vale, there has been a 2.8% rise in comparison to the seven days beforehand.

Since the pandemic started the government has recorded 30,130 cases of Covid in Aylesbury Vale.

For the second consecutive day over 50,000 new positive tests were uncovered in the UK, with 50,584 cases discovered in the past 24 hours.

Another 143 virus-linked deaths were confirmed by the government today.