Aylesbury Vale-based care provider and working mum is named professional of the year

An at-home carer helping families in Aylesbury Vale was named the company’s professional of the year.

Home Instead Aylesbury Vale and North East Oxfordshire has named Klaudia Sikorszki as care professional of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each year the company celebrates someone who has gone above and beyond in their role.

Klaudia Sikorszki

Care professionals at the company are expected to uphold Home Instead’s values, workers are expected to be helpful and display a positive attitude.

Having always been passionate about caring for others, Klaudia started her career in care in 2012, she then went on to have two sons and once they started school it was time for Klaudia to return to what she loved doing most, being a care professional. Having discovered Home Instead Aylesbury Vale and North East Oxfordshire, Klaudia joined the team in June 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “I had no idea I’d won the award until I came into the office and the team put on a surprise celebration for me! I’m over the moon, I love my clients and I love my job, it doesn’t actually feel like a job to me!

"I’m now a working mum, who found a balance between work and family. I have been part of the team for nearly three years now, and I couldn’t be happier as I’ve met so many great people who have taught me a lot.

"I recently achieved my Level 2 in Health and Social Care and I’m extremely grateful for the support I have received from Home Instead to achieve this. I’m now looking forward to my future within such a great organisation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee Harrington, owner of Home Instead Aylesbury Vale and North East Oxfordshire, added: “We would like to thank Klaudia for her hard work over the past year. We are so grateful to have her as part of the team. She is so committed to those she cares for and is always getting involved in community and internal events in order to be the very best at what she does.