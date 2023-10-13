Aylesbury schoolboy, 6, wins national poster design competition promoting hearing care

“I love using my ears to hear what my friends have to say and for learning”

A six-year-old from Aylesbury won a national poster-making competition promoting hearing care.

Monty, won the creative contest that was set up by Boots Hearingcare, as part of its national campaign.

Boots is attempting to raise awareness among parents across the UK about the importance of protecting their children’s hearing to prevent millions of young people experiencing a noise-induced loss later in life.

Monty, six, won the national competition

Monty’s winning display included woodlands and wild animals because he loves that his ears enable him to hear the ‘woodland band’.

Monty said: “I wanted to enter because I love listening to wildlife and listening out for animals when I go exploring. I love using my ears to hear what my friends have to say and for learning. I think hearing is important as you can learn so much from listening especially if you are quiet in the woods. I was so excited when I found out I had won. I can’t believe I get to go to Legoland with my family. I have never been before.”

Millions of children were encouraged to enter the competition that was open to children aged between five and 10.

Part of Monty's winning poster

Monty’s winning poster is now on show in the Boots Hearingcare store in Aylesbury, as well as 11 more stores across the country.

The health retailer is advising that children spend no more than 60 minutes per day listening at 60 per cent of the volume through headphones, or they could be putting their hearing at risk.

s part of the campaign, Boots Hearingcare surveyed 2,000 parents which showed that the majority, 73 per cent are worried their children will have a hearing loss in the future and almost half, 43 per cent, think their children listen to music that is ‘too loud’.