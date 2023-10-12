Adults in Buckinghamshire urged to book free NHS check ups ahead of winter

Older residents in the Bucks area are encouraged to go in for a quick disease check

Bucks Council is encouraging residents aged between 40 and 74 to visit their local GP for a quick health check up.

Ahead of the winter, the local authority is asking people to complete a fast NHS check for signs of serious disease.

NHS Health Checks are designed to spot early signs of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease and dementia.

GP Practice stock photo from Anthony Devlin/ PA Archive/PA Images

As people get older their chances of catching these life-changing diseases increases. Also, doctors can provide personalised advice to help people live longer healthier lives.

Councillor Angela Macpherson said: “So many of us put off seeing a doctor for various reasons. The NHS Health Check is a quick and easy way for people over 40 to get a much-needed MOT and can help you to lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and even certain types of dementia.

“We’re particularly encouraging men in their 40s and 50s to book themselves a 20-minute NHS Health Check, as from our experience, they are less likely to see a doctor until they are worried. Even 40 isn’t too young to detect health problems that often come without symptoms in the early stages and take control of your health.

“We promise there’ll be no lectures, embarrassing poking and prodding, or even the need to get undressed. Just a few straightforward checks, clear results, and simple changes, all within 20-30 minutes.”

This free check up is typically carried out by a practice nurse or other healthcare professional. It can tell you whether you're at higher risk of getting certain health problems, such as:

More information on the service can be found online here. The check is for people who are aged between 40-74 who do not already have conditions relating to their heart or circulation and who have not had a check in the last five years.

Medical professionals will also discuss how people can reduce their chances of getting dementia. Patients over 65 will be told how to look for signs and symptoms of the disease.