Aylesbury firefighter sets ambitious fundraiser to run to over 100 stations for care charity

A firefighter in Aylesbury has set an ambitious endurance challenge to raise funds for two charities.

Steve Moore, from Stoke Mandeville, will attempt to run between all 102 London fire stations - covering 60 miles per day over five days.

He is running across the capital to raise funds for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care as well as The Fire Fighters Charity.

Steve, who is based at Edmonton Fire Station, will start The Great Fire of London Run at London Fire Brigade’s HQ on Union Street, on Tuesday (21 May), before ending five days later at the Great Fire of London Monument on Monument Square.

Steve has chosen to raise money for the hospice charity that supports families in Buckinghamshire as his wife works as a palliative care nurse for the organisation, so he understands how important its services are.

He said: “When I moved to my current station in Edmonton they had a big map of London on the wall that showed all the London Fire Brigade fire stations. I kept looking at the map, wondering whether it was possible to run between them all. After a while I decided to stop thinking about it and give it a go!

“It has taken around a year to plan everything and finalise a route. Some of my London Fire Brigade colleagues are going to provide a support vehicle for me throughout the challenge and I know that everybody at the station is behind me.

“Endurance challenges have always been something I’ve enjoyed so I’m looking forward to getting out there and making this idea - that was sparked by a map on the wall - into a reality that raises lots of money for two great causes.”

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove Peace, says: “Steve’s fundraising challenge is an inspiring feat and I’d like to thank him for using it to support our work.