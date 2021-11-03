Appeal to help 'devastated' Wendover mum-of-two get private treatment for inoperable brain tumour

A mum-of-two who successfully beat breast cancer has been left devastated after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Sara Carmassi, of Wendover, was told six months ago that her cancer had returned and after treatment given a life expectancy of just 12-15 months after doctors said there was nothing more they could do.

But Sara, 47, a hair stylist who worked at Toni and Guy in Aylesbury, is not giving up the fight and wants to be around for as long as possible for her two children Josh and Ruby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Carmassi, a hair stylist who worked at Toni and Guy in Aylesbury, is not giving up the fight and wants to be around for as long as possible for her two children Josh and Ruby

She is also desperate to raise awareness of the cruel illness which is under funded and to hopefully get private treatment thanks to a Saving Sara fundraiser organised by her close friend Clare Pugh.

Sara has grade 4 Glioblastoma, the same illness which has struck down Tom Parker, a singer with the boy band The Wanted, who is undergoing treatment following his diagnosis in October 2020. A glioblastoma is is a fairly rare fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor affecting adults. It rarely occurs in children.

"This is Sara’s last resort to be able to firstly raise awareness of this devastating Illness that is under funded, it will bring some comfort to her during this dark time," Clare said.

"Not only is this cruel but at 47 years of age, having battled and overcome breast cancer three years ago and being given a second chance at life, Sara was given the brutal diagnosis in May this year that the cancer had returned.

Sara

"After being diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma Sara was given radiotherapy but unfortunately she contracted Stephen Johnson Syndrome, due to a reaction to her chemo medication. This is also a life- threatening condition which attacks your own immune system and was a major setback for Sara.

"She was left in excruciating pain and hospitalised and had to contend with further hair loss, which was just heartbreaking for her and for her family. She really has suffered immensely.

"Sara has now been told of a new brain tumour, adjacent to the first tumour and it’s so aggressive surgery on the NHS is not an option - nor is chemotherapy due to the SJ syndrome, and now the NHS have sadly withdrawn radiotherapy. They no longer view her condition as a treatable one.

"For Sara it’s immensely important for her, and for that of her two beautiful children Josh and Ruby, that they have their mum with them for as long as possible."

Clare explained the only option now was for Sara to have privately funded treatment, or apply for clinical trials with the option of pioneering ultrasound treatment.

Added Clare: "Whether it’s surgery, radiotherapy or alternative treatments, Sara is desperate to fight with every last breath that she has. I have watched the demise of a beautiful young, independent woman and for her family we are all willing to do anything we can to have a little ray of light.

"I am trying to do something for Sara, to give her some hope for any piece of future that we can give her."

The Saving Sara GoFundMe page has so far - at the time of writing - raised £6,000 towards a target of £40,000.