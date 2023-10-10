Aylesbury housing estate set to get its own pharmacy after successful campaign

A pharmacy is set to open in the Aylesbury development after initially being turned down by the NHS

A neighbourhood in Aylesbury is set to get its own pharmacy after a local campaign from businessmen and politicians following initial rejection by the NHS.

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler visited the Jardines site in Berryfields, which will be transformed into a pharmacy for the development.

Initially, the NHS turned down an application to open a pharmacy at the unit, but the decision has now been overturned. Local councillors also campaigned for the opening.

Councillor Ashley Waite, Haz Modi, and Rob Butler MP, photo from Ashley Waite

Since the retail units on Berryfields opened there has been an empty premises that has been leased by Jardines, in the hope of opening a pharmacy there.

There have been numerous hurdles to bring the pharmacy to fruition including multiple applications and refusals.

The National Appeals Authority has quashed the National Health Service England's decision to reject the application and has now granted consent to open a pharmacy providing full NHS services in Berryfields.

Berryfields Parish Council provided local support and communication with the residents of the estate.

Councilor Ashley Waite, who has been key in pushing the case for a pharmacy at the highest level of Buckinghamshire Council, and Aylesbury’s MP Mr Butler were also huge supporters of the campaign and all its benefits, campaigning in Westminster for changes to the approval process.

Has Modi, Jardines’ managing director, said: “Your emails and feedback backed up with support from the Parish Council and Councillor Ashley Waite, made all the difference - we are very grateful. Thank you.

“We now need to get the premises fitted out and approved by the General Pharmaceutical Council before opening. We have already started this process - but it can take eight – 12 weeks.

“We will of course keep you updated.”

Mr Butler added on Facebook: “Excellent news: Berryfields is to get a new pharmacy at last!

“With an expanding population in Berryfields it has long been obvious that a new pharmacy was needed to serve local residents.

“Surprisingly, the NHS didn't agree and refused permission…