Additional walk-in Covid booster vaccinations available in Aylesbury starting tomorrow

Additional walk-in booster Covid vaccinations are available in Aylesbury tomorrow (October 15) and on Saturday (October 16).

Those eligible for a third vaccination protecting against Covid can walk into the Guttman Centre in Aylesbury without an appointment.

On both days booking-free jabs will be delivered between 9:30am and 7:30pm at the health centre, Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust confirms.

The booster programme is currently available to members of the following groups, provided at least six months has passed since these people received their second jab:

-Those living in residential care homes for older adults

-All adults aged 50 years or over

-Frontline health and social care workers

-All those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 and adult carers

-Adult household contacts of an immunosuppressed individual.

The NHS advises pregnant women who match the above criteria can be jabbed at the centre. Proof of eligibility will need to be presented on arrival.

Anyone over 16 still in need of a first or second dose can also be jabbed without a booking.

The NHS advises there must be at least an eight-week gap between first and second dose vaccinations.

Most people will be offered a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or Moderna vaccine.