7-year-old thanks Bucks residents for Stoke Mandeville hospital toy collection support
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
After two operations and during stays on the ward she met Hayley Robins - the play leader at the hospital - who explained that she gets toys donated to cheer the children up and Eloise decided to help Hayley out with her own charity collection.
Following posts on social media and putting posters up locally, generous donors from across the three counties dropped off a huge range of toys, games and books to local collection points including the Red Lion in Dagnall and at local schools and play groups.
All the donations were delivered to the ward in the back of a flatbed truck! Eloise wanted to thank everyone who donated, it will make a big difference to all the children on the wards.
Stoke Mandevill hospital is always in need of donations for the toy cupboards which can be dropped off with Hayley and they also have an Amazon Wishlist for baby items: Amazon Wishlist