7-year-old thanks Bucks residents for Stoke Mandeville hospital toy collection support

By Jo Falcon-CrossContributor
Published 30th May 2024, 10:24 BST
Over the last three months, 7-year-old Eloise Falcon-Cross organised a charity toy collection across Bucks, Beds and Herts to gather donations and raise awareness for the children’s ward and paediatrics teams at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

After two operations and during stays on the ward she met Hayley Robins - the play leader at the hospital - who explained that she gets toys donated to cheer the children up and Eloise decided to help Hayley out with her own charity collection.

Following posts on social media and putting posters up locally, generous donors from across the three counties dropped off a huge range of toys, games and books to local collection points including the Red Lion in Dagnall and at local schools and play groups.

All the donations were delivered to the ward in the back of a flatbed truck! Eloise wanted to thank everyone who donated, it will make a big difference to all the children on the wards.

Stoke Mandevill hospital is always in need of donations for the toy cupboards which can be dropped off with Hayley and they also have an Amazon Wishlist for baby items: Amazon Wishlist

