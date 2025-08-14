Year 13 students at The Grange School celebrate exam results

Today, at The Grange we have been celebrating an excellent set of results for this year’s A-level and BTEC students.

We are delighted to see the hard work and commitment of our students and staff have been rewarded with students making the progress expected and securing their next steps into higher education and the workplace.

It is an important and memorable day in the journey of our students and we are privileged to have played a part in helping them along the way.

Staff and Governors would like to congratulate all our students who have received their results today. They have added so much value to our school and hopefully they feel that they have achieved success and obtained the results that they have both earned and deserved.

Excellent Results!

No one can take away the achievements of the past two years and be proud of overcoming the challenges and displaying the resolve necessary to be successful.

We are all very proud of our students and it was a pleasure for us as staff to be there to see them open their results. It acts as a great reminder of what we can do when working together.

Congratulations to a fantastic group of young people. Enjoy the moment, celebrate the moment, learn from the experience and everyone at The Grange wishes you continued success for the future.