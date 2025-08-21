Year 11 celebrate exam results at The Grange School

Staff and Governors at The Grange would like to congratulate and celebrate the achievements of our Year 11 students who have received their GCSE and BTEC results today.

It has been a privilege for our staff to work with and see the progress of a wonderful set of students who have lived through the educational challenges faced during a pandemic, achieved sporting, musical, and success on stage, and been great to work with on a day-to-day basis. They have taken everything in their stride and are ready for the new challenges of Sixth Form, College, or the world of work.

We hope that in the years to come they will look back on their time at The Grange with fondness.

Today we have seen the smiles and tears of joy associated with the relief and anticipation of achieving what you are capable. It has been great to see!

Proud teachers and students at The Grange School!

Many will be delighted with what they have achieved and secure in their next steps. We are there for those who may not have achieved what they wanted or needed and are unsure of their options moving forward. Let us know, we are here to help.

Students have made good progress from their starting points and everyone at The Grange hopes that students enjoy the moment and reflect on their hard work and know that they did their best. The feelings, positive or negative, that we get from days like today help to shape us for the future.

Enjoy the moment, go and secure your next steps. Congratulations to all of our students you have been amazing!