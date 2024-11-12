Wycombe Preparatory School Choir to perform at High Wycombe’s annual Christmas event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The holiday spirit is set to soar as Wycombe Prep School Choir takes the stage at High Wycombe’s much-anticipated Christmas Lights Switch on event!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, 16th November, the choir from Wycombe Prep School – an independent co-ed school for children aged 3 to 11 years – will enchant the audience with festive music on the Frogmoor Stage from 12:10 p.m. to 12:25 p.m.

This year’s event promises to be a dazzling celebration, featuring TWO entertainment stages located on High Street and Frogmoor. Families can enjoy an exciting lineup, including appearances by beloved children’s characters Bluey and Bingo, a variety of gift and craft stalls, a wide selection of food trucks, and kids’ rides for endless fun! WWFC’s mascot ‘Bodger’ will also be there to greet fans, along with a special visit from Santa himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Kenyon, Headmaster of Wycombe Prep School, shared his excitement for the choir’s involvement: “This is an incredible opportunity for our young singers to share the joy of the season with our community. The children have been practicing with dedication, and they are thrilled to perform for their hometown. We hope everyone will come along to support them and join in the holiday spirit.”

Wycombe Preparatory School

A proud parent of one of the choir members, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “The Christmas lights event has always been a special time for our family, but seeing my child up there, singing with their Wycombe Prep friends, will make it truly magical. We’re all so proud of them!”

One young choir member, 10-year-old, added, “I love singing with my Wycombe Prep friends and can’t wait to be on stage with them. I hope everyone will sing along with us!”

With something for all ages, this annual celebration promises to kick off the holiday season in High Wycombe with joy and excitement. To find out more about Wycombe Prep School or register for the next Stay and Discover on Thursday 5th December, please visit Open Days - Wycombe Prep . For the latest event updates, visit the Christmas Lights webpage at www.mywycombe.com/christmas and follow along on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gather your family, bring your holiday cheer, and come celebrate with Wycombe Prep School Choir and many other festive attractions at High Wycombe’s Christmas Lights Event.

Ben Kenyon, Headmaster of Wycombe Prep School

For more information, please contact Headmaster Ben Kenyon, [email protected], 01494 978 000. At Wycombe Prep, our academic and supportive environment, established track record of excellence at the 11+, and our passionate staff empower each child to flourish both academically and personally, ensuring they are well-prepared for the exciting next chapter of their educational journey.