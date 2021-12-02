Winslow school announces open day at its 'caring' nursery

A Winslow school has announced the latest open day for its nursery which will take place later this month.

Parents are encouraged to check out the Rainbows Pre-School at Winslow Church of England School on December 16.

The pre-school looks after three to four year olds five mornings a week during term time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pre-school Woodlands trip

Rainbows teacher Miky Rodriguez said: “Rainbows is an ideal platform for children to transition to reception.

"We provide a caring, happy and bright setting which includes a wonderful all weather outdoor area. All of the main school’s facilities are also available, which really helps children settle when the time comes for them to move up.

“We look forward to showing parents and their children around the pre-school on December 16. You never know, there may be a mince pie on offer as well."

The most recent Ofsted report for the nursery which was administered in 2017, rated the pre-school as 'good'.

Rainbows teacher Miky Rodriguez with children

It said: "Children are very keen and curious learners [who] ‘enjoy stimulating indoor activities and are motivated by the interesting outdoor play opportunities available.

"Parents speak highly about the welcoming staff, the care provided and the good progress children make in their learning."

One parent said: "My son had a great experience in Rainbows and it made the transition to Reception at the school a really smooth experience."

All three to four year olds in England are entitled to 15 free hours of early years care per week.

Another parent added: "Both my children had the best start there and it made the transition into full-time school an absolute breeze."