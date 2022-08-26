Wing's Cottesloe School students 'outperformed national averages' in many GCSE subjects
Staff at The Cottesloe School in Wing are "extremely pleased and proud" of their GCSE students and celebrated as results were released yesterday (August 25).
The school feels that the grades "reflect the hard work, resilience and character" that its pupils have shown over the last two years during the pandemic.
Headteacher, Simon Jones, said: "Many of our subjects have outperformed the national averages which is extremely pleasing in what was always going to be a turbulent time. I am so proud of what our students have achieved.
"In English, 74 per cent of our students achieved a grade 5 or above and at grade 4 this rises to 84 per cent. These include 13 grade 9s which is exceptional. In Maths, 51 per cent of our students achieved a grade 5 or above and at grade 4 this rises to 76 per cent. Many of these are well above the national average.
"In English and Maths combined, 49 per cent of students gained a grade 5 and above in both subjects and at grade 4 and above this rises to 73 per cent.
"The average grade (Attainment 8) for all students across all subjects comes out at 4.9."
Notable individual scores include:
Charlotte Keane: five grade 9s and three grade 8s
Sylvie Hankinson and Mia Dockery: three grade 9s and four grade 8s
Cerys Waczke: three grade 9s and three grade 8s
Thomas Marshall: two grade 9s and five grade 8s
Eva Keen: two grade 9s and five grade 8s
Laura Early: two grade 9s and four grade 8s
Charlie Summerson: one grade 9 and six grade 8s
Mr Jones added: "Many of our students are staying on into our Sixth Form and all students are being supported onto their next destinations.
"We wish them well and they should be proud of their achievements."