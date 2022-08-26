Wing's Cottesloe School students 'outperformed national averages' in many GCSE subjects

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school feels that the grades "reflect the hard work, resilience and character" that its pupils have shown over the last two years during the pandemic.

Headteacher, Simon Jones, said: "Many of our subjects have outperformed the national averages which is extremely pleasing in what was always going to be a turbulent time. I am so proud of what our students have achieved.

"In English, 74 per cent of our students achieved a grade 5 or above and at grade 4 this rises to 84 per cent. These include 13 grade 9s which is exceptional. In Maths, 51 per cent of our students achieved a grade 5 or above and at grade 4 this rises to 76 per cent. Many of these are well above the national average.

GCSE results: The Cottesloe School, Wing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In English and Maths combined, 49 per cent of students gained a grade 5 and above in both subjects and at grade 4 and above this rises to 73 per cent.

"The average grade (Attainment 8) for all students across all subjects comes out at 4.9."

Notable individual scores include:

GCSE results: The Cottesloe School, Wing.

Charlotte Keane: five grade 9s and three grade 8s

Sylvie Hankinson and Mia Dockery: three grade 9s and four grade 8s

Cerys Waczke: three grade 9s and three grade 8s

Thomas Marshall: two grade 9s and five grade 8s

GCSE results: The Cottesloe School, Wing.

Eva Keen: two grade 9s and five grade 8s

Laura Early: two grade 9s and four grade 8s

Charlie Summerson: one grade 9 and six grade 8s

Mr Jones added: "Many of our students are staying on into our Sixth Form and all students are being supported onto their next destinations.

GCSE results: The Cottesloe School, Wing.

"We wish them well and they should be proud of their achievements."

GCSE results: The Cottesloe School, Wing.