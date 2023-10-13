Wendover pre-school celebrates 'outstanding' Ofsted inspection in every category

The school has maintained the highest grade, which it also received at its previous inspection in 2018

A pre-school in Wendover is celebrating maintaining its ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating after a recent inspection.

Wendover Pre-school received top marks in every main area of Ofsted’s assessment.

Ofsted’s main categories are: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, plus overall effectiveness.

Wendover Pre-school received another outstanding mark from Ofsted

This was the school’s first official inspection since 2018, when it also achieved the highest available rank.

Wendover Pre-school states that changes to the inspection framework used by the independent body made repeating previous successes even more challenging.

Early Years Teacher at Wendover Pre-school, Sharon Windsor-Tapping, said: “What makes us Outstanding is the dedicated, professional and passionate team who provide care and education at the Pre-school.”

Ofsted’s glowing review of the Aylesbury Vale pre-school was published this week, and relates to a visit on 12 September, it can be viewed in full here.

Sharon added: “We are a family at Wendover Pre-school and we work hard to make everyone feel supported and nurtured. We are also unique in that we offer families the chance to forecast the sessions that they want for the whole academic year. This helps busy families plan ahead.

"For example if you want your child to start with two sessions in September, building to three sessions in January and five sessions in April then that is what we put on the register right from the start. No need to wait for extra sessions to become available; you can even start the sessions earlier than planned, if your little one is ready. Another advantage of this is that we start each academic year with fewer children per session and build numbers throughout the year. This is particularly beneficial when new children are settling in.”

Ofsted’s report praised staff’s approach to engaging with children, it states: “Staff engage and interact with children positively and sensitively, following their lead in their play.”