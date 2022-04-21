Vice-president of Ghana to deliver University of Buckingham lecture

His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is a University of Buckingham alumnus, will give the fourth annual Centre for UN Studies lecture at the Vinson Centre on May 9.

Dr Bawumia will speak on ‘Ghana’s role in shaping Africa’s Economic Transformation through Digitalisation and Strengthened Relations with the UK’.

One of Ghana's leading economists, the former banker was awarded a first class degree in Economics at Buckingham.

Giving introductory speeches at 5pm will be university vice-chancellor James Tooley, Lord Mark Malloch Brown, a former Minister of State for Africa and the United Nations, and director of the Centre for UN Studies Mark Seddon.

Prof Tooley said: "We have so many alumni in prominent roles around the world. It is an honour when they return to Buckingham.

"This will be a really stimulating lecture and we welcome students, staff and members of the community."