Two Aylesbury Vale schools named in top 9 for pupil progression in Buckinghamshire

By James Lowson
Published 31st May 2024, 15:53 BST
Two schools in Aylesbury Vale are among the best for pupil progression in the county, according to new analysis.

New analysis of Government figures has named the top 9 schools for pupil progression in Buckinghamshire.

Children’s entertainment company, Non-Stop Kids, has created a report based on the schools where the most pupils average a grade of 8 at GCSE level.

A full report looking at national and regional data can be accessed online here.

Data looked at how pupils did in their GCSEs on averageData looked at how pupils did in their GCSEs on average
An attainment score of 8 at GCSE level was chosen as the marker to give an idea of how students improve between the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4.

Here is the top 9 for Buckinghamshire:

School

 Number of pupils at end of key stage 4 Progress 8 score
Dr Challoner's Grammar School 184 1.19
Dr Challoner's High School

183

 1.08
Beaconsfield High School 181 1.04
The Royal Grammar School, High Wycombe 203 0.96
Aylesbury High School 182 0.91
Chesham Grammar School 179 0.88
John Hampden Grammar School

183

 0.83
Wycombe High School 188 0.80
Waddesdon Church of England School 136 0.78

Online Marketing Surgery also helped develop the table, which was produced using data available on the Government’s website.

The two Aylesbury Vale schools included were Aylesbury High School and Waddesdon Church of England School. The highest overall grade went to Dr Challoner's Grammar School in Amersham.

Buckinghamshire Council launched an investigation into why the number of children who are missing a substantial amount of school has increased since the pandemic earlier this year.

