Two Aylesbury Vale schools named in top 9 for pupil progression in Buckinghamshire

Two schools in Aylesbury Vale are among the best for pupil progression in the county, according to new analysis.

New analysis of Government figures has named the top 9 schools for pupil progression in Buckinghamshire.

Children’s entertainment company, Non-Stop Kids, has created a report based on the schools where the most pupils average a grade of 8 at GCSE level.

Data looked at how pupils did in their GCSEs on average

An attainment score of 8 at GCSE level was chosen as the marker to give an idea of how students improve between the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4.

Here is the top 9 for Buckinghamshire:

School Number of pupils at end of key stage 4 Progress 8 score Dr Challoner's Grammar School 184 1.19 Dr Challoner's High School 183 1.08 Beaconsfield High School 181 1.04 The Royal Grammar School, High Wycombe 203 0.96 Aylesbury High School 182 0.91 Chesham Grammar School 179 0.88 John Hampden Grammar School 183 0.83 Wycombe High School 188 0.80 Waddesdon Church of England School 136 0.78

Online Marketing Surgery also helped develop the table, which was produced using data available on the Government’s website.

The two Aylesbury Vale schools included were Aylesbury High School and Waddesdon Church of England School. The highest overall grade went to Dr Challoner's Grammar School in Amersham.