Two Aylesbury Vale schools named in top 9 for pupil progression in Buckinghamshire
New analysis of Government figures has named the top 9 schools for pupil progression in Buckinghamshire.
Children’s entertainment company, Non-Stop Kids, has created a report based on the schools where the most pupils average a grade of 8 at GCSE level.
An attainment score of 8 at GCSE level was chosen as the marker to give an idea of how students improve between the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4.
Here is the top 9 for Buckinghamshire:
|
School
|Number of pupils at end of key stage 4
|Progress 8 score
|Dr Challoner's Grammar School
|184
|1.19
|Dr Challoner's High School
|
183
|1.08
|Beaconsfield High School
|181
|1.04
|The Royal Grammar School, High Wycombe
|203
|0.96
|Aylesbury High School
|182
|0.91
|Chesham Grammar School
|179
|0.88
|John Hampden Grammar School
|
183
|0.83
|Wycombe High School
|188
|0.80
|Waddesdon Church of England School
|136
|0.78
Online Marketing Surgery also helped develop the table, which was produced using data available on the Government’s website.
The two Aylesbury Vale schools included were Aylesbury High School and Waddesdon Church of England School. The highest overall grade went to Dr Challoner's Grammar School in Amersham.
Buckinghamshire Council launched an investigation into why the number of children who are missing a substantial amount of school has increased since the pandemic earlier this year.