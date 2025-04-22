Two Aylesbury schools included in Government's free breakfast club scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two schools in Aylesbury have been included in the Government’s free breakfast club initiative.

St Mary’s Church of England School in Fairford Leys and St Mary’s Church of England School on Cole Road have been named in the Department for Education’s list of participating schools.

In total, the Government has selected 750 schools which will run 30 minutes of free childcare, including a healthy meal.

Breakfast clubs have been authorised to give parents extra time to to attend appointments, get to work on time and run errands. Data provided by the department says it will save up to 95 additional hours and £450 per year for parents who use the service every day.

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith has championed the scheme.

A spokesperson said: This amount rises to a saving of up to £8000 every year when combining the free breakfast clubs with further support through the expansion of government-funded childcare and new school uniform cap on branded items.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “As a parent, I know that the combined pressures of family life and work can often feel impossible to juggle. That is why our manifesto promised to make parents lives easier and put more money in their pockets with free breakfast clubs. Under a year since we came into office, this government is delivering that through our Plan for Change.

“The rollout of free breakfast clubs is a truly game-changing moment for families in this country. They mean parents will no longer be hamstrung by rigid school hours and have the breathing space they need to beat the morning rush, attend work meetings and doctors’ appointments, or run errands. And crucially, it means better life chances for children.

“By making these clubs free and universal, we’re doing something that previous governments have never done. We’re going further and faster to deliver the change working families deserve. That’s the change this government was elected to deliver.”

The breakfast club scheme started today, Aylesbury’s MP, Laura Kyrke-Smith previously championed the scheme. She said in a Bucks Herald column: “The breakfast clubs at Ashmead Combined School and St Mary’s Church of England School, both set to open in April, are a testament to the schools and the Labour government’s dedication to improving children’s attendance, attainment, wellbeing, behaviour and readiness for school.”