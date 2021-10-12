Tring School recognised for excellence in science teaching

Tring School has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Science Mark, in recognition of the excellent work undertaken by the science department.

Science Mark was created by STEM Learning to recognise and celebrate best practice in science departments across the UK.

Schools and colleges receive the Science Mark when they can show that they are delivering inspiring lessons for students and demonstrate their department’s commitment to high-quality science education.

Head of Science Jo Pennington-Wright proudly displays the award with a group of Year 7 students who were attending an after school science workshop

Adam Little, professional development leader at STEM Learning, said: “We are delighted to congratulate Tring School on receiving the Platinum Science Mark.

"Being awarded a Science Mark is such a prestigious achievement because the assessment process is so rigorous, ensuring the programme is a true hallmark of quality science teaching.

"Each school and college who receives Science Mark has demonstrated a real and ongoing commitment to excellent science education in their school. Tring School is a great example of this.”