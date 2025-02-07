Tring Park School for the Performing Arts launches new course for aspiring young theatre technicians

Pioneering new course will support young people looking to excel in the live performance and events industry.

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts has developed a new two-year Technical Theatre course which will provide hands-on training for 16 to 18 year olds in a range of technical and production skills. Designed by industry experts with employability in mind, the course focuses on stage management and supporting live performances.

With limited places on offer, the unique course will give students the opportunity to hone their skills in areas such as stage management, sound, lighting and set design. It is the perfect introduction to this sector, with students then able to choose to continue specialising by joining an apprenticeship scheme, or to develop their careers through further education at university. The course also features direct partnerships with industry heavyweights ATG Entertainment, Garsington Opera and Imagine Theatre, with support from Royal & Derngate Theatre, giving those studying the opportunity to gain professional experience in the real world of theatre.

Simon Larter-Evans, Principal at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts explains “Ever wondered how Chitty Chitty Bang Bang flies off into the audience? Or how Elsa’s dress magically changes in a puff of smoke on stage? Our new course could be the perfect next step for you. We are committed to nurturing the next generation of creative young people, whether that is as actors, musicians and dancers, or backstage technical experts. There is so much that goes into creating and running a theatre production, the talent goes beyond those you see on-stage. We have some fantastic industry experts on board, and a key component of the course is regular contact with professional theatres and companies, providing students with real-world experience and networking opportunities for their future careers.”

Following the pandemic, the lack of new technical talent coming through began to have a serious impact on the industry. The Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (BECTU), which represents over 40,000 staff, contract and freelance workers in the media and entertainment industries, discovered that the shortage of skills in off-stage roles could even cause an “existential threat” to theatre. From its survey of 800 people working within the sector, 60 per cent admitted that staff shortages had become ‘much worse’ since 2019 and almost 70 per cent said they believed that “people are promoted before they are ready for it and their lack of skills/experience creates problems for others”.

Chelsea Williams, General Manager at Ambassadors Theatre in London, part of ATG Entertainment comments, "Investing in specialised courses like these is crucial to the future of the theatre industry. After the challenges of the pandemic, we’ve seen a noticeable gap in the talent pipeline, and it’s more important than ever to equip the next generation with the skills they need. These courses not only address that gap but also lay the foundation for a thriving, innovative industry for years to come. Could you imagine a stage with no lights, sound, set or behind the scenes support?"

Tring Park School aims to directly focus on encouraging more young people to explore careers in technical roles and support their on-going skills and knowledge, from foundational training to specialised roles and leadership experience.

Current student Rudy Walding has already had a taste of what’s in store for the students on the new course, “Over the past year, my experience working on my technical skills at Tring Park has been invaluable, from problem-solving and teamwork to adaptability and creative thinking. These skills have not only deepened my passion for unseen aspects of theatre but have also prepared me to confidently pursue opportunities across a wide range of fields in the entertainment industry.”

During the two years, students rotate through different production roles, including production management, stage design and construction, costume, props, lighting, sound, and stage management. The school produces around 20 shows a year, and students on the technical theatre course will enjoy hands-on training through practical exercises, workshops, and participation in the school productions.

The course culminates in a Gold Arts Award, a Level 3 Qualification equivalent to 16 UCAS points, along with relevant Health and Safety at Work practical qualifications making access to direct employment even easier.

To find out more about the Technical Theatre Course, please visit www.tringpark.com/learn-train/technical-theatre-course