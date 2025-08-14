Tring Park School for the Performing Arts Celebrates Outstanding A Level Success

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is thrilled to announce another year of exceptional A Level achievements.

Students have once again surpassed national benchmarks, with over 61% securing A*-B grades compared with the UK national average of 55.2%, and 82.5% securing A*-C grades compared with the UK national average of 77.9%, reflecting the strength and success of the school’s distinctive curriculum.

Blending rigorous academic study with world-class vocational training, Tring Park enables young people to grow into well-rounded, driven individuals equipped for exciting futures in both the arts and wider professions.

Lois Ashcroft, Academic Director, shared her pride in the Sixth Form cohort: “This year’s academic results are a powerful reflection of our students’ determination, discipline, and passion. Balancing their academic goals alongside significant vocational commitments takes extraordinary focus. We are deeply proud of their achievements.”

A Level students Theo, Orry, Max, Jehu and Stanley

She also paid tribute to the school’s dedicated team: “Our staff are at the heart of these successes. Their commitment to nurturing each student’s potential makes achievements like these possible. I’m incredibly grateful for their unwavering support.”

Among the standout students this year are Daisy, who achieved three A* grades, and the outgoing Lead Prefect, Jehu, whose grades have secured his place at King’s College London to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Many other students are now stepping into exciting new chapters, whether through higher education, vocational training, or directly into professional work. Courses include Acting, Economics, Engineering, Film and Television, History, Illustration and Animation, Journalism, Musical Theatre, Politics, Physiotherapy and Popular Music.

Destinations include:

Exeter University

Guildford School of Acting

King’s College – London

Kingston School of Art

Leeds Conservatoire

Royal Northern College of Music

University College London

Several students are also directly pursuing careers in the performing arts, participating in professional productions across the UK, including The Red Shoes (Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures), English National Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, and Sarasota Ballet.

Simon Larter-Evans, Principal, shares his delight at the students’ successes: “Tring Park is a place where excellence, both academic and artistic, is nurtured. The A Level students’ achievements this year reaffirm the value of this approach, and I’m excited to welcome the next generation of talent this September to continue building on the school’s proud legacy.”