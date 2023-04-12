News you can trust since 1832
Timber from Aylesbury development is repurposed for Bucks college carpentry projects

“I look forward to seeing our waste wood turn into sustainable products by the students”

By James Lowson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST

Leftover timber from a development in Aylesbury is being reused for college carpentry projects in Bucks.

Barratt David Wilson Homes has donated spare timber from its Kingsbrook development to the nearby Buckinghamshire College Group.

Students will use the recycled timber to practice a number of practical skills which are crucial to passing the Level 1 and 2 qualification.

Students from Buckinghamshire College GroupStudents from Buckinghamshire College Group
David Wilson North Thames’ timber will be used to develop mortice and tenons joints skills, while students will also get to improve their hand-tool techniques, from measuring and marking out skills, through to building roof trusses and learning about how to build stud partition walling.

A Buckinghamshire College Group spokesman said: “Hands-on experience is vital for our students to practice both basic and more advanced skills they need to master to be able to enter the industry. Having these additional materials donated by Barratt David Wilson North Thames means they are able to practice each of the processes until they are confident in their own abilities to perform a task well, which is invaluable.”

New community support scheme launched in Weston Turville including bursary pot

Barratt David Wilson North Thames is expanding its selection of properties available at Kingsbrook with a range of two-bedroom apartments available through shared ownership.

Recycled materials from Barratt David Wilson North ThamesRecycled materials from Barratt David Wilson North Thames
Marc Woolfe, head of sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, added: “As a sustainable housebuilder, we believe it is key to support the circular economy, and I look forward to seeing our waste wood turn into sustainable products by the students. It is great to hear that this donation will be immediately of use to the trainee carpenters, and we wish them well in their studies.”

More information on the developer can be found online here, or by calling 0333 355 8500 / 0333 355 8501.

The housebuilder made a £10,000 donation to CHAT Children’s Respite last month.

Funding from the developer was raised via a series of events including virtual racing night, golf day and a gala dinner.

Students are working towards carpentry qualificationsStudents are working towards carpentry qualifications
Overall, a total of over £80,000 was raised by the company and will go to local charities in Aylesbury throughout the year.

Related topics:StudentsBarratt David Wilson HomesAylesbury