Thriving Scout Group looking for volunteers

How about volunteering with Brill Scouts?

Brill Scout Group are looking for volunteers due to the increase of young people (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) in their Scout Troops in the last 12 months. With an increase of more than 30%, since January 2023, the Group are looking for more volunteers so they can accommodate children moving up from Cubs (boys and girls aged 8 to 10) and children on the waiting list. In January 2022 there were 76 children and young people in the Group and by 31 January 2024, that number had increased to 94.

With activities ranging from abseiling to zorbing with camping, paddle boarding and science in between, there is something for everyone. Liz Johnson, lead volunteer for the Group said, “The children and young people in the Group will have the opportunity to try different activities, have fun, learn new things, make new friends and learn skills.” Liz added, “They will learn about leadership and teamwork, problem solving and independence, social skills and self-confidence.”

In a recent survey, 88% of Scouts said they’d tried activities they hadn’t done before they joined Scouts.

Leading climbing activity

At a recent event, Chief Scout Bear Grylls said, “Volunteers provide amazing activities for young people, they inspire them and they teach them skills for life and I’m proud of everything they achieve.” Liz said, “We’re looking for volunteers to work with the Scout section. It’s a marvellous opportunity to share some of your skills, hobbies, experience and knowledge you have with the Scouts in the Group.” She added, “We will provide the training you want, when you want it. Whatever time you can give us, we will find a role for you.”

In a recent survey of adult volunteers in Scouts, 81% of them said that volunteering was positive for their wellbeing. In a recent study carried out by “Shaping the future with volunteering” 85% said they had flexibility around their volunteering commitment and the same percentage would recommend their charity as a great place to volunteer.”