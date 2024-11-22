“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more you learn, the more places you'll go.” Dr. Seuss.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Each year Buckingham WI members vote to choose a Community Project to benefit from their fundraising. Previously they have planted trees, funded the star on top on the Christmas tree and planted pots around town.

This year they decided to boost the supply of books in four local primary schools: Buckingham Primary School, George Grenville Academy, Lace Hill Academy and Bourton Meadow Academy. Guided by Alison Campbell of Buckingham University bookshop they selected titles covering clean water, clean teeth and mental health. The choice of books reflects the resolutions passed recently by the National Federation of the WI and local WIs are invited to campaign on these in their area.

A delighted recipient at Bourton Meadow Academy said “On behalf of everyone at Bourton Meadow, thank you so much for the donation of these wonderful books; the children will really enjoy exploring the new additions to our library. The donation has come at the perfect time as the library (and reading) are in the spotlight at Bourton Meadow with a real focus on children enjoying reading for pleasure in our fabulous Library environment.”

Buckingham WI meet at 7.30pm on the third Wednesday of the month at Buckingham Football Club on Stratford Road. The membership has a wide age range, from mid-twenties to their oldest member at 95 and includes young mums and both retired and working women. Visitors are welcome to go along to meetings and enjoy tea/coffee and …CAKE.

For details email [email protected] or follow them on facebook