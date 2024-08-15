The Grange School Aylesbury A Level and BTEC results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At The Grange School we are celebrating an excellent set of results for this year's A-Level and BTEC students.

We are delighted to see the hard work and commitment of our students and staff rewarded, and we wish our students every success as they prepare for their next steps into higher education and the workplace.

Staff and Governors would like to congratulate all of our students who have received their results today. They have performed extremely well, and hopefully feel that they have achieved success and obtained the results that they have both earned and deserved. Post 16 studies are challenging, and they have shown the resolve necessary to be successful.

Headteacher, Vince Murray, said “I am incredibly proud of our students. They have performed and achieved very well across a wide range of A Level and BTEC National qualifications. They have embraced their studies, and their achievements will serve them well in the future. Our 6th Form students have a contributed a great deal to our school over the years and they leave knowing that they have made a difference to The Grange.”

So proud of you!

The school remains committed to those students who have faced additional challenges during their studies and may not achieved what they were hoping for. Staff are here to help and support with securing your next steps.

Congratulations to a wonderful group of students. Enjoy the moment and everyone at The Grange wishes you continued, deserved success for the future.