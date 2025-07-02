The Bucks Herald: An apology
The article was based on the most recent Ofsted reports.
The article contained four schools that were rated as "requiring improvement" and the remaining six schools featured in the article were rated as "good".
We accept that it was inaccurate to include those schools in a list of the "worst schools in Aylesbury Vale" and does not reflect the achievements of those schools, nor the overall Ofsted ratings.
Three of those schools listed - Bierton Combined Church of England School, Thomas Hickman School and Stone Church of England Combined School - had recently featured in a Bucks Herald article more accurately listing the Best Performing Schools in Aylesbury Vale. We sincerely apologise for any upset and confusion caused by the headline and publication of this latest article.