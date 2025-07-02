The Bucks Herald: An apology

The Bucks Herald

An article published on The Bucks Herald's website on Tuesday, July 1 originally headlined: '10 worst schools in Aylesbury Vale according to recent Ofsted reports' and later '10 Schools in Aylesbury that have room for improvement according to their most recent Ofsted reports' has been removed from our website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The article was based on the most recent Ofsted reports.

The article contained four schools that were rated as "requiring improvement" and the remaining six schools featured in the article were rated as "good".

We accept that it was inaccurate to include those schools in a list of the "worst schools in Aylesbury Vale" and does not reflect the achievements of those schools, nor the overall Ofsted ratings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three of those schools listed - Bierton Combined Church of England School, Thomas Hickman School and Stone Church of England Combined School - had recently featured in a Bucks Herald article more accurately listing the Best Performing Schools in Aylesbury Vale. We sincerely apologise for any upset and confusion caused by the headline and publication of this latest article.