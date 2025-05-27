10 Best schools in Aylesbury Vale according to recent Ofsted reports

The Bucks Herald has ranked the 10 best schools in Aylesbury Vale based on recent performances in reports published by Ofsted.

Use of Ofsted reports has become increasingly controversial in recent years, but the reports still form a valuable way to assess how different schools are performing in an area.

Every year thousands of schools up and down the country get a visit from an Ofsted inspector. For the purposes of this article we have filtered Ofsted reports by the highest ratings given out to schools in Aylesbury Vale and how recently the reports were published on the Ofsted website here.

Ofsted assesses schools on a number of different criteria including: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, development and leadership. If the public body awards the lowest marks to schools of ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ those institutions are carefully monitored and put on special programmes.

Pupils in a classroom. Photo from Danny Lawson/PA Images

Ofsted gives schools one of four grades: ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’, and ‘inadequate’.

Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School

The school in Aylesbury was rated as ‘outstanding’ in an Ofsted report published on March 25, 2024.

Aylesbury High School

The all girls school was rated as ‘outstanding’ in an Ofsted report published on January 29, 2024.

The Pace Centre

The Aylesbury-based special school was rated as ‘outstanding’ in an Ofsted report published on December 13, 2023.

Turnfurlong Junior School

The school was rated as ‘outstanding’ in an Ofsted report published on September 22, 2023.

Aylesbury Grammar School

The school was rated as ‘outstanding’ in an Ofsted report published on December 15, 2022.

Thomas Hickman School

The primary school was rated as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report published on March 10, 2025.

Stone Church of England Combined School

The school was rated as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report published on February 5, 2025.

Bierton Church of England Combined School

The school was rated as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report published on January 13, 2025.

Stocklake Park Community School

The school was rated as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report published on July 23, 2024.

Kingsbrook View Primary Academy

The school was rated as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report published on June 12, 2024.