The Buckingham School - Key Stage 5 Results Day 2023

(2023) Headteacher, Andy McGinnes said: “I am delighted with the outstanding examination results achieved by our Year 13 students. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, our students have excelled in their A Level and Level 3 BTEC examinations, showcasing their resilience, determination and commitment to their studies.

It is important to note that these results compare favorably to those achieved in 2019, which was the last year before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the traditional examination process. Our students have not only coped with the challenges brought about by the pandemic, but have also achieved exceptional results in their first and only experience of taking examinations in the traditional manner. This is a testament to their adaptability and perseverance.

These results are a demonstration of the growing success of our Sixth Form as a whole, which was recognised and commended by Ofsted in April this year. The consistent improvement in our examination performance year after year is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our students, as well as the exceptional teaching and support provided by our staff.Looking ahead, we are excited to welcome a record number of students to our Sixth Form in September 2023. This is a testament to the reputation and success of our School and it is a privilege to see our Sixth Form community continue to grow and thrive.

As we celebrate the achievements of our Year 13 students, it is important to acknowledge the collective effort that has contributed to their success. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated teachers, support staff and parents for their unwavering support and guidance throughout the students' academic journey.

I am confident that these exceptional examination results will open doors to a bright future for our Year 13 students. Whether they choose to pursue higher education, embark on apprenticeships, or enter the workforce, I have no doubt that they will make a significant impact in their chosen fields. Their success is a source of immense pride for our School community and we will continue to support and guide them as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”

Director of Sixth Form, Miss Branson, commented:“It has been a privilege working with this cohort of students and seeing them embrace an exam season which was not experienced fully during their final GCSE year. The students should be very proud of their accomplishments and progress over the last two years. Some students have certainly come into their own this year and secured themselves excellent records of achievement – persevering through a multitude of challenges, learning from previous experience and coming back better.

Our students have had a lasting impact on the School community and have helped shape the School’s development, for which we are very grateful. Many have also contributed significantly to the wider community, supporting with local clubs, events and schools. I will remain extremely proud of students embodying the virtues that we hold dear as a school and hope that these remain with them throughout their adult lives.

All of our Year 13 leavers now look forward to new pathways in work and education and, whether these are the ones they had in mind at the start of Sixth Form or not, I wish them the very best of luck. I have seen them develop into young adults over the past year and look forward to hearing their stories of growth in years to come.”