The 12 worst performing schools in Buckinghamshire based on latest GCSE English and Maths grades
The Bucks Herald has looked at the worst performing schools within the Buckinghamshire Council area based on the most recent GCSE results.
Multiple secondary schools across Buckinghamshire saw a higher percentage of children attain a grade 5 or above in English and Maths than the national average.
Using Government data, we have looked at the percentage of pupils who achieved grade 5 or above in English and maths at the county’s secondary schools.
Grade 5 is a similar level of achievement to a high grade C or low grade B in the old grading.
Grade 4 or above is a similar level of achievement to a grade C or above in the old grading.
Check out the following results to see the lowest ranked schools in Buckinghamshire based on the latest GCSE results, including state maintained secondary schools and academy schools:
-Chiltern Hills Academy in Chesham: Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 20.8%. Grade 4 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 48.6%.
-Sir William Ramsay School in High Wycombe: Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 22.4%. Grade 4 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 52.1%.
-E-Act Bourne End Academy: Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 25.9%. Grade 4 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 49%.
-Buckingham School: Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 29%. Grade 4 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 58%.
-The Mandeville School: Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 31.3%. Grade 4 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 52.3%.
-The Aylesbury Vale Academy: Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 31.4%. Grade 4 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 56.8%.
-Princes Risborough School: Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 33.7%. Grade 4 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 56%.
-The Chalfonts Community College: Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 35.1%. Grade 4 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 59%.
-The Highcrest Academy in High Wycombe: Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 38.5%. Grade 4 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 54.5%.
-The Grange School in Aylesbury: Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 41.2%. Grade 4 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 63.4%.
-Sir Thomas Fremantle School in Winslow: Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 41.6%. Grade 4 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 70.3%.
-Great Marlow School: Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 43%. Grade 4 or above in English & maths GCSEs: 68.3%.