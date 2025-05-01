Team Cottesloe takes on the London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Huge congratulations to two incredible members of The Cottesloe School, who took on the iconic 45th London Marathon on Sunday!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huge congratulations are in order for two truly remarkable members of The Cottesloe School who demonstrated incredible spirit and endurance at the iconic 45th London Marathon held on Sunday.

Head of School, Louise Baldwin, completed her fifth London Marathon, serving a vital role as part of the official London Marathon Events pace team. Demonstrating her seasoned marathon experience, Louise ran as one of the 7 hour 15 minute pacers, guiding runners towards their time goals. This latest achievement adds to her already impressive tally of 97 marathons and ultramarathons, a feat that includes the gruelling Race to the Stones 100km non-stop race. With her sights set on joining the prestigious 100 Marathon Club in the coming years, Louise's accumulated race mileage of over 2500 miles is a testament to her dedication – a distance roughly equivalent to running from London to Baghdad in Iraq.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Louise on the course was The Cottesloe School's fantastic PE teacher, Nicola Kinloch, who joined the school last year. A special moment unfolded early in the race when Nicola spotted Louise. "It was a wonderful moment to share as colleagues," Louise recounted.

Louise Baldwin and Nicola Kinloch

Nicola's performance was nothing short of inspirational, as she crossed the finish line in an impressive time of 5 hours and 17 minutes. However, her run held a much deeper and more personal significance. It was a moving tribute to her late husband, Brett. Running the London Marathon had been a challenge on Brett's bucket list, and Nicola's participation was a poignant way of continuing to honour his memory since his passing in 2019. She has already embraced and completed other adventures he had hoped for, including skydiving and trips to Australia.

Despite running not being her primary athletic pursuit, even as a PE teacher, Nicola drew immense strength from Brett's incredible determination. She witnessed his unwavering spirit throughout his illness, including his remarkable journey to re-learn to walk again after invasive brain surgery. The fact that he even returned to teaching PE stands as a powerful testament to his formidable willpower. Nicola shared that approaching this immense challenge with even a fraction of his resilience provided her with the power to cross that finish line.

The Cottesloe School is incredibly proud to announce that Nicola has already raised a significant amount of money for two very important causes: Cancer Research UK and Harry’s Rainbow, a local child bereavement charity. Every single donation makes a tangible difference in the vital fight against cancer and provides crucial support to families navigating the profound challenges of bereavement.

If you are able to offer any support to Nicola and her family's fundraising efforts, please consider donating via the following link: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/nicola-kinloch